7 Milan Fashion Week Trends To Wear Now

This doesn’t mean that the collections presented were boring. If we are to believe the Italian runways, workwear will get a subversive twist in the next six months, making getting ready for a day at the office as an exciting endeavor as for a night out. In time for warmer weather, sheer fabrics and as little clothing as possible will emerge in response to the coat-filled months that came prior. And Y2K styles that have dominated the last few seasons will (likely) get their last chance at the spotlight before the fashion industry moves on to throwback trends of the 2010s