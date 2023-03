Cluttercore: Why The 2010s Blogger Aesthetic Is Back In Style

Fast-forward to now. In February of this year, Chamberlain channeled a familiar aesthetic at Spotify’s Best New Artist party , wearing a cropped cream sweater vest layered over a pale green silk shirt and cream maxi. The neutral color palette and loose-fitting outfit divided opinion, with some saying it made her look like “a grandmother.” However, similar comments were often directed at teen blogger Gevinson, of Style Rookie, who went as far as dyeing her hair gray in 2010 at the peak of her blog’s fame. In 2011, the then-15-year-old wrote on her blog, “Challenge beauty standards! Screw convention! Look like a grandmother on ecstasy at Fashion Week!” There was an element of anti-fashion to the look which defied style codes often dictated by traditional media at the time that certain colors and patterns must never mix or that young women should dress for the male gaze.