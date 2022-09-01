Style on TikTok has evolved into a series of peer-pressured dress-up sessions that have people jumping in and out of aesthetics, trends, and identities to fit the latest craze, a phenomenon that’s not only hindering our ability to develop an innate personal style but is also accelerating the trend cycle and increasing textile waste at a time when we should be critically taking a look at our fashion consumption. While it may seem that being a fashion person nowadays implies partaking in every single aesthetic and trend that emerges weekly, it’s worth remembering that the beauty of personal style is that it’s the product of the freedom of choice and a years-long effort to tune an aesthetic judgment.