Forget “Casual Instagram”. I Miss the Unhinged Instagram of 2012

Today we’re going to take our stupid walk for our stupid mental health down memory lane back to 2012. You pull out your new iPhone 5 from the pocket of your skinny jeans and unlock it. There is, and I know this sounds absolutely wild, a physical home button. You click the brown Polaroid camera logo with “Insta” written in the top left corner. Up comes your Instagram feed , a chronological stream of posts from accounts you follow. You check your own profile, and see that below your recent duck-lipped selfie, 10 of your friends’ usernames changed to read “11 likes”. What a rush. Back on your feed, there are no ads. No stories. No reels. And absolutely no pictures of Khloe Kardashian trying to sell you that weird detox tea. Instead, it’s sepia soaked photos, absolutely garish vignettes and thick white borders for when you dare to post a non-square image. The chokehold the Valencia & X-Pro II filter had on us is a phenomenon I will never truly understand.