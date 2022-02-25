Like skinny jeans, the simple days of harsh filters and carefree posting are behind us. We’ve migrated to other platforms in an effort to once again experience the casualness of early 2010s Instagram. Luckily, if you find yourself craving some 2012 nostalgia, all you have to do is scroll down your profile and the memories are still there for you to enjoy. Unless you’re like me and deleted most of them out of embarrassment, but that's a story for another day.