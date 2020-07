Over the past few months, Instagram has taken on a new role in our lives. It’s where many go to keep up with the best ways to get involved in racial justice protests and other initiatives, but the urgency of more than half a million coronavirus deaths and the ongoing fight against police brutality have made posting about enviable outings and aspirational lifestyles into an act of poor taste. These naming accounts, while fun, have also found a way to remind people that the work is not yet done. For example, @what_image_are_you, which matches names with “cursed images,” has been collecting donations in exchange for posts and has so far donated hundreds of dollars to organizations like For The Gworls G.L.I.T.S , and Children of the Night . Creator Nell, 22, tells Refinery29 that the donation part was a happy accident: "On the first or second day someone offered to send money in exchange for two name requests so I figured I would put my Venmo up and donate whatever small donations we received to organizations we were familiar with and cared about."