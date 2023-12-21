It’s Official—It’s Miuccia Prada’s World And We’re Just Living In It

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It's Miuccia Prada's world and we are truly all just living in it. While anecdotally, fashion types may have been feeling this way for some time, now there is cold-hard proof.
Fashion Search Engine, TagWalk released its '2023 In Numbers' report today and officially solidified what we have all known to be true: 2023 was the year of Miu Miu's.
The Italian fashion house helmed by Prada heiress Miuccia Prada was bestowed with the title of The Most Viewed Brand Of The Year. To reach this statistic, TagWalk took into account runway show views and searches from across Autumn/Winter '23, Couture 2023, Resort 2024, Spring/Summer 2024 and Pre-Fall 2024. In addition to this, Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 runway (in which the likes of Troye Sivan and Gigi Hadid took to the catwalk) garnered the most views of any womenswear show across the entire year.
And the accolades do not stop there. Last month, Lyst crowned Miu Miu its Brand Of The Year, as a part of its annual 'Year In Fashion' report. And while the Miu Miu took home the same title the year before, it appears the label is only on the up and up, as Lyst claims searches for Miu Miu increased by an impressive 39% from 2022 to 2023.
When it comes to trends, Miu Miu can be credited for starting, reinvigorating, or catapulting several of the most prominent looks of the year, like ballet flats, low-rise waistlines and micro mini skirts for example. While Lyst's actual trend of the year (hotpants) can also be singlehandedly linked back to a Miu Miu runway show.
In February of this year, during the Autumn/Winter 2023 runway shows, several Miu Miu models took to the catwalk dressed in sequin, crystal-embellished or knitted underwear, relaunching the underwear-as-outerwear conversation and spawning several brands to create similar looks for the subsequent Spring/Summer 2024 shows.
In fact, Lyst reports that in the 24 hours following the brand's A/W23 show (which incidentally featured Emma Corrin in a pair of the aforementioned crystal-covered underwear) searches for Miu Miu rose 257%.
While it can be easy to let Miu Miu take the spotlight, the Italian houses' sister brand Prada has also had quite the year. In Q1 of 2023, Prada and Miu Miu gained the top two spots (respectively) in Lyst's index of the Hottest Brands of the quarter. They came in at 2nd and 4th for Q2, and then rose to the top again for Q3, with Miu Miu taking out first position and Prada coming in 3rd.
Plus, according to TagWalk, both Miu Miu and Prada vastly outperform the average brand when it comes to interest and search traffic, too.
In an era that has been dubbed "Year Of The Girl," where girlcore and the girlification of just about everything (girl math, girl dinner etc) has reigned supreme, is it any wonder that Miu Miu too has risen to the top? The brand celebrates all that is modern femininity. It is a place where unexpected colour combinations and embellishments are par for the course, where bows, flower appliques and sequins can be added to just about anything (including underwear).
The brand's website itself describes Miu Miu as the "most unrestrained portrayal of Miuccia Prada’s creativity" and in 2023, it was exactly the reprieve we all needed.