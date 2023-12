It’s Official—It’s Miuccia Prada’s World And We’re Just Living In It

In an era that has been dubbed "Year Of The Girl," where girlcore and the girlification of just about everything ( girl math girl dinner etc) has reigned supreme, is it any wonder that Miu Miu too has risen to the top? The brand celebrates all that is modern femininity. It is a place where unexpected colour combinations and embellishments are par for the course, where bows , flower appliques and sequins can be added to just about anything (including underwear).