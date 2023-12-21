It’s Official—It’s Miuccia Prada’s World And We’re Just Living In It

While it can be easy to let Miu Miu take the spotlight, the Italian houses' sister brand Prada has also had quite the year. In Q1 of 2023, Prada and Miu Miu gained the top two spots (respectively) in Lyst's index of the Hottest Brands of the quarter. They came in at 2nd and 4th for Q2, and then rose to the top again for Q3, with Miu Miu taking out first position and Prada coming in 3rd.