There’s A Good Reason Pantone Chose Two Colors Of The Year For 2021

Pantone — the agency that provides a universal language of color to design industries — chose two complementary hues as their 2021 Color of the year: PANTONE® 17-5104 Ultimate Gray (speaks for itself) and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating (a sunny yellow). “Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope,” explained Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman in a press release. “We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit.” A collection of sentiments that can apply to our current outlook at the end of a very long year — and one that we’re especially looking to channel in our gift-shopping this season.
We know everyone around us needs a boost of brightness and a dose of focus going into the long haul of winter, so we’re looking to inform our holiday presents with the energy that radiates from these twin complementary shades — especially for the loved ones that we can’t be physically close to this season. Ahead, find the best gifts awash in Pantone's 2021 shades that will both soothe and boost everyone on your list this season.
