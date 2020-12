There’s A Good Reason Pantone Chose Two Colors Of The Year For 2021

Pantone — the agency that provides a universal language of color to design industries — chose two complementary hues as their 2021 Color of the year: PANTONE17-5104 Ultimate Gray (speaks for itself) and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating (a sunny yellow). “Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope,” explained Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman in a press release. “We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit.” A collection of sentiments that can apply to our current outlook at the end of a very long year — and one that we’re especially looking to channel in our gift-shopping this season