Tailoring is an age-old practice, but for some reason, the word itself turns so many of us off. Dismissed as too expensive, inaccessible, or simply something that only Real Adults with mortgages do, it's more common for us to ditch the clothes that don't feel right rather than paying a few extra pounds to personalise it. But as textile waste reaches all-time highs, the cost of living crisis rages on, and we seek more ways to shop sustainably, it’s the perfect time to consider shopping our own wardrobes.