Layla Sargent, founder of UK startup The Seam — which connects local tailors to people looking for repairs ranging from trouser hems to embroidery — is a huge proponent of the emotional connection that you get out of upcycling your clothes . “Growing up, I was very lucky because my nan would tailor all the clothes I bought as a child and teenager," Sargent says. "I’d buy trousers from Topshop, then my nan would adjust the hem, adjust the waistband, add embroidery — and just watching her go through that process, it transformed the garment for me. It became something that meant something to me."