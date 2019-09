Chances Are, You're Applying Your Liquid Lipstick Wrong

"The idea behind liquid lipsticks is that they are meant to last, so they dry down completely on the lips," says Sarmiento. "This doesn't really set you up for success in the reapplication department." In other words, they dry down completely matte, so when you apply the same product over one coat later, it can look clumpy or crusty.There are a few options if you want to reapply your liquid lipstick, the first of which involves removing the product and starting from scratch. If that's not your cup of tea, Sarmiento relies on other lip products to do the job. "I normally use liquid lipstick as insurance for whatever I layer over it," he says. Glosses and even traditional lipsticks layer beautifully over liquid lippies because of their more emollient consistencies. If you want to maintain the exact finish and shade of your liquid lip, though, he suggests dipping your finger into the product and lightly tapping it over the areas that need love. "By doing this, you're just tinting the areas that have faded without creating more texture by using the product at full strength," he says.Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Project Chimps, $20, available at Sephora