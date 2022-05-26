Chances Are You’re Applying Your Liquid Lipstick Wrong

If there's one thing we love about liquid lipstick (how could we pick one?!), it's their longevity. These fluid formulas have the opacity of traditional lipsticks, but last even longer, and most (but not all) tend to come with a matte, budge-proof finish. We no longer needed to do constant touch-ups using our phone's reverse camera; we could kiss, eat, drink, even get caught in the rain shower without an umbrella (take my word for it) and not need to worry about a smeared mess.