You see, it’s simple (read: it’s not simple) — Pink is the combination of red and white, created in all shades and ratios. According to Canva , “Pink has many different shades, intensities, and variations ranging from orange-based salmons through blue-based berry tones, but for most, pink is recognized as a pale red.” Like purple , pink is very much in the eye of the beholder and has kind of been bastardized in our language because everyone has a differing idea of what “pink” is. Makeup artist and esthetician Brittany Whitfield (who believes that just like there’s a blonde for everyone, there’s a pink for everyone) explains: “Traditionally speaking, there aren't different shades of red, only different textures of red. Pink, on the other hand, has such a varying range of shades.” When it comes to a pink lipstick and your skin tone, there’s a lot of color-bouncing and reflecting of shades and tones, which is why a pink in the tube may not appear the same shade on your face. A perpetually disappointing moment, but we survive.