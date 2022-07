According to the “ shades of purple ” Wikipedia page, “Many native speakers of English in the United States refer to the blue-dominated spectral color beyond blue as purple, but the same color is referred to as violet by many native English speakers in the United Kingdom.” What I’m talking about is a red-based purple, not a blue-based purple (or, to me, what I consider to be violet.) What you have to remember is that for a lot of purple blush shades, the pink tone is doing the primary work, and that’s what is bringing out the “flush” in your skin tone, while the blue is actually counteracting the color of your eyes. That’s why it works, and that’s why it looks so good. A little color theory never hurt anyone.