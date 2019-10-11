How Did Breaking Bad End, Again?

When Walter learned that Todd and Jack were forcing Jesse to cook meth for them, he concocted a plan to free Jesse. He met with Todd and his partner Lydia Quayle (Laura Fraser) who used to work with Jesse and Walt before turned on them. Walt offered to show them a new, better way to cook meth. They pretend to be interested in order to lure Walt to the white supremacist compound and kill him that night. But Walt rigged a machine gun in his car trunk which he set off, killing all the men there. When a wounded Jack survived, Walt shot him, despite Jack's promise that he could take Walt to his money. It reinforced that Walt was done with this business, since he no longer cared about getting his money back. Walt also poisoned Lydia with ricin during their earlier meeting and called to tell her that she was dying and that her men were dead too.