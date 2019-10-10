This is where it all ends. Walt has set up a way for his family to get his money after he dies and then drives to where Jesse is being held by Todd and his men. Remember that car with the M60 machine gun in it from the season premiere? Once inside the building, Walt tackles Jesse and triggers the gun, which kills everyone inside EXCEPT TODD. Jesse, obviously full of rage, strangles Todd to death. Walt has been shot in the ensuing chaos and asks Jesse to kill him. Instead, Jesse flees in the El Camino car for parts unknown — the last we see of him is him speeding away, finally free. Walt manages to crawl back into the meth lab and dies surrounded by the machinery.