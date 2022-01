I Tried TikTok’s Blush Hack & Realised I’d Been Doing My Makeup All Wrong

The hack was popularised by TikToker @helloimsharon , whose video has amassed 754.1k views and 60.3k likes so far. Applying blush can be hit and miss. How much is too much? Which brush should you use, if any? And where exactly should you apply the product for a lifted look? Sharon makes it easy by switching to liquid blush ( NARS Liquid Blush in Orgasm, £25 , to be exact) and ditching all makeup tools for the palm of her hand. Dotting a small amount of product at the base, she rubs her palms together to distribute the product evenly, brings her hands up to her cheeks and gently presses them to her cheekbones, transferring the product without fuss. Sharon then blends the product using her fingers and the result is a believable flush that lifts and sculpts rather than pulls the face down (one of the most common makeup mistakes, according to pro artists) or appearing doll-like (this often happens when blush is concentrated on the apples of cheeks). It's so good that other renowned TikTokers are jumping on the bandwagon, like the very funny @seekingalexandria.