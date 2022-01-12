I Tried TikTok’s Blush Hack & Realised I’d Been Doing My Makeup All Wrong

Where has this trick been all my life? The placement tweaked the shape of my face, elevating and enhancing my cheeks instead of dragging them down — something that always ends up happening when I let loose with powder blush and a brush. Plus, it took a matter of seconds. The Westman Atelier blush is highly pigmented but silky so it glides across the skin without making holes in your base. Some might argue that this hack is a waste of product (as you'll need to wipe the rest of the blush off your hands with micellar water) but doing it this way lends cheeks just the right amount of colour so that the finished result looks truly believable.