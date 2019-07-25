Even in a world where more beauty brands champion a social cause — whether it's donating proceeds to Planned Parenthood or becoming as eco-friendly as possible — than don't, it's still not always easy to figure out if a brand you love is really doing what it says it's doing. From vaguely-worded promises to donate undefined portions of sales to the entirely-too-complex recycling systems that vary from state to state, reading the fine print is essential.
That's also the case when you're trying to figure out if a makeup brand is really, truly, completely cruelty-free. There are multiple labeling systems, along with a bevy of carefully-worded brand statements against animal testing that actually allow for the practice in some instances. So, even for those looking to support these brands, they’re not always easy to find.
To help navigate the waters, we've rounded up some of our favorite cruelty-free beauty brands for you. Ahead, find brands (some independently owned, some owned by a parent company) that don't engage in animal testing with either raw or finished materials and products. They also don't contract other parties to test on animals on their behalf, or sell any products in countries where animal testing is required. Some are drugstore brands, others luxe — but they’re all offering the kind of pigment payoff that’s certifiably lust-worthy, no matter where you stand on the issue.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.