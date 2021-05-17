Even if you missed last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards, you probably caught the trending moments on your Instagram feed this morning. The IRL red carpet included a few notable outfits, but the the night's most salacious moment went to Netflix's Outer Banks costars Madeline Cline and Chase Stokes, who date both on and offscreen and won the award for Best Kiss.
Possibly in anticipation the honor, Cline made her lips the standout accent of her red-carpet makeup look. To complement her bright-red Versace minidress, the actress wore a classic black winged eyeliner and soft contour, but the pièce de résistance was her full, pouty nude lip.
To achieve the look, celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm used a full kit of Buxom Cosmetics makeup. Holm, the brand's Global Makeup Artist, shared Cline's full behind-the-scenes glam process to Buxom's Instagram account. For the lips specifically, Holm used three Buxom "plumping" products: a nude liner, plumping lipstick, and a collagen serum she likens to needle-free lip injections.
First, Holms used the Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner in the shade Uncover to "contour" around the lip line, before applying the Plumping Nude lipstick in the slightly-lighter shade Fly Girl. To finish, Holms topped the lips with Buxom's Plump Shot serum. "This gives you the most beautiful, juiciest lips — without having to get injections," she says.
Of course, Cline has full lips naturally, but these three extra steps — lining, plumping, and glossing — helps accentuate them for a result that will surely go down in Best Kiss history.
