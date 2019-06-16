Everyone Got Bold With Their Looks On The MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Many of us think of award show season as occurring at the start of the year with the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, the Grammys, and the Oscars. By the time we get to summer, we aren’t thinking of red carpet looks and hopeful nominees trying out trends, but we wouldn’t dare miss the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The statements made by celebrities at this award show might be more casual than a black tie event, but they are no less fashion forward. In fact, we would argue they might be even more so. This is when celebrities, especially the much-buzzed-about newcomers, bust out bright colors, unconventional cuts, and the outfits they wouldn’t put together for the winter award shows. Kiernan Shipka, Lana Condor, Lizzo, and Finn Wolfhard all stepped onto the red carpet with trend-worthy ensembles worthy of a catwalk. After all, you wouldn’t see Elisabeth Moss sporting a snake over half her dress as the Oscars.
This is one of the few awards shows where you will see a mega-budget superhero film nominated in the same category as a viral Netflix original. Where else would you have nominee categories like Best Villain alongside Most Meme-able Moment? The MTV Movie & TV Awards are unexpected and playful, just like the red carpet looks attendees wear to it.
Click through to see some of our favorite red carpet looks from this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.