Does Kiernan Shipka Have A Boyfriend?

The titular character on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may have to contend with a witchy love triangle (we’re not exactly crying for Sabrina; both Nick and Harvey are A+ options) but in real-life, Sabrina’s alter-ego Kiernan Shipka has found one good guy to spend time with.
Thanks to a new post on his Instagram, it looks like Shipka and Charlie Oldman have been hanging out quite a bit. The model — who, yes, is the son of Oscar winner Gary Oldman — captioned the photo of him and Shipka with a simple heart emoji.
It isn’t the first time that Shipka and Oldman have been spotted together. According to E! News, the pair were seen strolling in West Hollywood earlier this month, outside of the Chateau Marmont.
Of course, any romance between the two is pure speculation. This is the first time Oldman has shared a photo with Shipka, and she has yet to share a picture on her Instagram with him. Her most recent photo on Instagram was of her going all Salt Bae with chef Flynn McGarry.
While it looks like Shipka may be hanging out with Oldman regularly, rumors and speculation suggest that her one-time onscreen boyfriend, Ross Lynch, may be dating his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Jaz Sinclair. Of course, just as with Shipka and Oldman, this could be a case of two pals hanging out and posting about it on Instagram.
If these pairs really are romantic...double (toil and trouble) dates, anyone?
