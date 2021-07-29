You Can Get Any MAC Lipstick For Just $15 Today

It's easy to roll your eyes at the number of seemingly irrelevant U.S. holidays that pop up on your iCal. However, there's definitely a case to be made for milking a random, product-specific holiday for the deals. You're going to eat ice cream anyway, so you might as well get $5 off your DoorDash order from Van Leeuwen and consider it honoring National Ice Cream Day, right?
If you subscribe to the savings philosophy, it's worth noting that today, July 29th, is National Lipstick Day in America, and there are some huge one-day sales. Since you probably don't have time to copy and paste promo codes, we'll point you to the most worth-it deal for any makeup lover: MAC Cosmetics' $15 Lipstick Sale.
Advertisement
In honor of National Lipstick Day, MAC is price-chopping most of its cult-favorite lipsticks to just $15 per tube. The Powder Kiss Lipstick, a soft-matte formula, typically retails for $21 pre-tax, so you're getting $6 off. Or, if you shop the 10-hour long-wear liquid version, you'll get $9 off any of the more than 20 different shades, from dusty pink to a rich brick red.
Plus, you can easily open Snapchat and use MAC's virtual try-on technology to test out different shades on your complexion. Then, if you're torn between two or three colors, or gloss versus stain, go for broke. Any order of $50 or more includes a free lipstick case. Well, a gift with purchase — it's a consumer holiday, after all.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.