We Have A LOT Of Questions About This Mac & Cheese Ice Cream

Pints will go on sale July 14 — that is, National Mac and Cheese Day — and be available both online and at Van Leeuwen’s locations, while supplies last. As tempting as it might be to make fun of the creamery’s latest concoction, taste testers are begrudgingly satisfied: The Takeout’s Marnie Shure and Lillian Stone wrote that they were “surprised, and maybe even a little annoyed” to share that the ice cream was good . “I’m getting a teeny, teeny aftertaste, but it’s not like I just ate a bowl of mac and cheese,” Stone wrote. “It truly tastes like cheesecake to me.”