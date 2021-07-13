We Have A LOT Of Questions About This Mac & Cheese Ice Cream

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream,” said Emily Violett, Kraft’s Senior Associate Brand Manager, according to Tuesday’s press release. “That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with.” Violett insists that, “just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese,” the ice cream is made with “high quality ingredients” and without “artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes.” Instead, the flavor gets its coloring from Kraft’s infamous cheese sauce mix.