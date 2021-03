The virtual show was different, for lack of a better word, but the unfamiliar circumstances didn't stop the industry's elite from getting glammed for the occasion. Stars pulled out their red-carpet best, with many of them completing their looks for the night with the most glamorous accessory: a classic red lipstick . Numerous award recipients and presenters chose the crimson color as the focal point of their makeup, which brought Hollywood glam to the big screen even though the current state of the entertainment industry — and the world — is anything but.