Hollywood officially kicked off award season last night with the Golden Globes, and unlike years past — where celebrities, their glam teams, fans, and paparazzi convened on a bustling red carpet — we all watched on our screens as A-listers tuned in via their own.
The virtual show was different, for lack of a better word, but the unfamiliar circumstances didn't stop the industry's elite from getting glammed for the occasion. Stars pulled out their red-carpet best, with many of them completing their looks for the night with the most glamorous accessory: a classic red lipstick. Numerous award recipients and presenters chose the crimson colour as the focal point of their makeup, which brought Hollywood glam to the big screen even though the current state of the entertainment industry — and the world — is anything but.
The beauty choices were a comforting reminder that, though award season may look a bit different this year, red-carpet beauty isn't dead. Ahead, we rounded up our favourite red lipstick moments from the night. Hell, we might even wear red lipstick around the house today, just because.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.