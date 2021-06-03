Lipstick Is Hot For Summer — & These Are The 3 Biggest Trends

As face mask restrictions loosen, consumer reports confirm that lipstick sales are on the rise. This summer, if you're vaccinated, you can walk to meet your friends for brunch al fresco with your mask hanging from a chain around your neck instead of covering the entire lower half of your face. On those blissful occasions, maybe you pop a tinted balm on your lips — if for no other reason than to celebrate the fact that they're visible for the first time in what feels like forever.
That said, your aesthetic and preferences for what you want in a lip color may have changed since the last time you set foot inside a restaurant. To help figure out what you're looking for this season, we've broken down the three biggest lip color trends for summer 2021. Whether you want a balm, plumping gloss, or a multipurpose stick that doubles as blush, scroll through to find the most popular new tubes to toss in your purse ASAP.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
