Lipstick Is Hot For Summer — & These Are The 3 Biggest Trends

That said, your aesthetic and preferences for what you want in a lip colour may have changed since the last time you set foot inside a restaurant. To help figure out what you're looking for this season, we've broken down the three biggest lip colour trends for summer 2021 . Whether you want a balm, plumping gloss, or a multipurpose stick that doubles as blush , scroll through to find the most popular new tubes to toss in your purse ASAP.Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.