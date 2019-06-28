Yesterday eBay announced its “Crash Day” sale — an auspiciously named event that falls conveniently on the first of Amazon’s much anticipated two-day sale extravaganza. eBay customers can look for savings of over 50% off on must-have household brands like Apple, Samsung, and KitchenAid. Not only that, but the online marketplace plans to add yet-to-be-announced savings on best selling items if the avalanche of Prime Day traffic crashes Amazon.com as it did in 2018.
This isn't the first time that another big-box retailer has tried to grab a piece of the Prime Day pie. We filled you in earlier this week on Target’s similarly dubbed “Deal Days,” which falls conveniently on the exact dates of Prime. Additionally, Nordstrom’s legendary Anniversary Sale also sandwiches Amazon’s blowout event — with early access beginning on July 12th and deals available to the public starting July 19th. (We even caught wind of Walmart getting in on the action, offering discounts numbering in the thousands come July 14.)
Whether you’re hot on the trail of half-price Alexa devices, household must-haves from eBay, Target’s cheap-and-cheerful summer staples, Nordy’s discounted designer to contemporary duds, and whatever Walmart’s got up its sleeve, the upshot of all this competition is Christmas in July for big sale shoppers. Keep tabs on our Amazon coverage for more Prime Day updates, along with the compelling events from its various rivals. The deals are sure to be epic, ever-changing, and won’t last long.
