How To Stream The History-Making 2018 Emmy Awards

Sandra Oh has already made history at the 2018 Emmys: In July, the Killing Eve star became the first woman of Asian descent to earn a nomination in the best actress in a drama category. On Monday, September 17, we’ll find out if she further cements that status with a win.
At 8 p.m. the talent behind shows including Insecure, Black-ish, The Crown, Westworld, and The Handmaid’s Tale will be among the star-studded audience at the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A. There, we'll see if past winners reign supreme or newbies come away with the golden statue.
Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will serve as this year’s hosts. It’s disappointing that one of SNL’s female talents won’t join them onstage, especially when you consider Jost’s fumbled #MeToo “joke” in August.
If you want to see the action unfold and you don't have a TV, we've got everything you need to know to watch the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
The red carpet: E!’s Countdown to the Red Carpet kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, with Live From the Red Carpet beginning at 6 p.m. If you don’t have TV login credentials, you can stream via Sling Blue ($25 per month, but you'll need to add the $5-per-month Lifestyle channels), YouTube TV ($40 per month), PlayStation Vue ($44.99 per month), DirecTV Now ($40 per month), or Hulu Live ($39.99 per month).
The show: NBC will host the 70th Emmy Awards this year — that’s why it's not taking place on Sunday, when the network airs Sunday Night Football — and will begin at 8 p.m. You can stream by subscribing to any of the services mentioned above. Remember, if you haven’t tried one before you can sign up for a free five-to-seven day trial.
You can also watch the opening monologue live at 8 p.m. on Snapchat's Discover Page.
The after-party: After the stream comes the after-stream? Sort of. This year, you can head to IMDb starting at 11 p.m. to watch exclusive interviews and moments not seen during the regular broadcast.
