Millennials might be enthusiastic about politics, but according to polls, this engagement is not translating to an intention to vote in this year's Midterm elections. That's why a new initiative by Instagram, a platform that reaches a younger majority of individuals, is especially important.
The app partnered with TurboVote, an organization with the goal to simplify the voting process, to register more young voters. Ahead of the Midterms on November 6, you'll see Instagram-sponsored ads showing up in both your feed and Stories. Swipe up on one of these ads to register to vote or update your existing registration details.
Within the Stories camera, there will also be a new "I voted" sticker. Tap that, and you'll be redirected to "Get to the Polls," a site that shows your nearest voting location.
These steps are critical: A recent poll conducted by Refinery29 and CBS News found that 70% of women ages 18 to 35 are unhappy with where the country is headed, but only 30% are definitely planning to vote come November 6. Meanwhile, 42% of young women said they aren't registered to vote or are unsure about their registration status.
Instagram, with its widespread reach and younger demographic, could help convert non-voters into voters. Importantly, it isn't the only group working to get out the vote: Planned Parenthood and March For Our Lives are also taking steps to engage young voters in the Midterms.
This year's midterms could be a landmark moment for women: 262 could win a seat in Congress, while 16 are up for spots as governors. But it won't happen if people don't get to the polls.
