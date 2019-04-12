Instagram is known as much for its photo-sharing features as it is for its photo-editing tools. Think about it: Before Instagram came around, if you mentioned the word "filter," you probably thought of the thin paper sheet you put in your coffee machine.
But while the app is still known for its signature "Ludwig," "Sierra," and the perpetually unflattering "Hefe," nowadays, you're better off editing your photos elsewhere and then posting them to Instagram for all to see. That's because compared to other photo-editing apps out there — ones that cater to professionals and those looking to make their images more playful — Instagram's offerings are slim.
And, since anyone can now zoom in on every detail in your Instagram post, you want to be sure it's edited to perfection. These apps will help your posts stand out from the rest. Check out our before and afters to see what tools you'll want to add to your Instagram arsenal.
This piece originally published September 1, 2016.