How Amazon's Return Policy Works For Prime Day Buys

As far as online shopping catastrophes go, there's only thing worse than missing out on buying an item on sale before it sells out: Purchasing said product, only to get it in the mail and discover it isn't really something you want, then — cue horror music — realize you bought it final sale.
That's why it's important to brush up on a company's return policies before any major sale day. This month, that day is Prime Day, Amazon's blockbuster savings event which kicks off in wee hours of the morning on July 15 and wraps up at 11:59 p.m. PST on July 16.
Luckily, Amazon's return policy on Prime Day is the same as it is on any other day of the year. The majority of items from Amazon, including all Amazon devices and products bought using Alexa voice shopping, can be returned within 30 days of purchase. However there are some items that cannot be returned. These include: downloadable software products; prepaid game cards; certain jewelry, health, and personal care purchases; Prime Pantry products, indoor plants, and gift cards. You can check out the full list of non-returnable items on Amazon. Items must also have the serial number or UPC still on them to be eligible for a return.
These policies also apply to purchases fulfilled by a third-party vendor. Under normal circumstances, the return policy for a third-party vendor might differ from Amazon's. However, any item eligible for Amazon Prime (i.e. all Prime Day buys) has the same return policy as all orders from Amazon.com, so you're in the clear for any Prime deals.
It's also important to keep in mind that not all purchases come with free returns. So, if you're ordering a lot of products on Prime Day, keep track of which ones will require you to pay if you do decide to return them.
Finally, if you are a serial returner, you may want to keep yourself in check on Prime Day: Amazon has been called out for banning customers who return too many items. As far as online shopping goes, getting banned on Prime Day really would be a horror movie in the making.
