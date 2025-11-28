I made this discovery last Halloween, when I set out in a panic to find my son a pumpkin-shaped basket for trick-or-treating. It was the day of, and all the stores were sold out. Same-day shipping wasn’t an option. Frustrated and stressed, I shifted my focus to lunch (a carb-heavy meal was needed to soothe my sorrows). I opened my DoorDash app and noticed a bunch of categories beyond food for the first time. I clicked on “Retail,” searched “Halloween Candy Basket,” and behold: exactly what I needed, available for delivery in under an hour.