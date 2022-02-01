I Tried ‘Perfume Regression’ To Feel Good Again & It Actually Worked

And when I asked them for their positive childhood smells, just reading them made me smile: new school stationery, playground tarmac on a hot day, chlorine from the swimming pool, the cherry-scented spoon that came with Baby All Gone. Then my cousin messaged me to say it was the smell of her mum's fragrance — my gorgeous Aunt Fran who we lost to breast cancer in 2005 (she wore the now discontinued Ralph Lauren Polo Sport). Her answer not only had me in tears but brought me full circle. How strongly fragrance links us to our past and helps us to remember, offers comfort and reminds us that whenever sh*t hits the fan, we can always stop and smell the roses…or the bubblegum, or the autumn leaves, or the fresh snow, or even the new plastic pencil case, if that's what floats your boat.