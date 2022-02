I Tried ‘Perfume Regression’ To Feel Good Again & It Actually Worked

I spent most of my childhood being dragged around a soggy forest by my mum. Years later, mid-lockdown and with anxiety consuming me as it did many, I found myself drawn to my local woods. Not smelling my stale house would have been enough but to have it replaced by fresh air and mud and trees proved the ultimate reset. The Nue Co Forest Lungs, from £20 for 10ml , not only captures that distinctive, earthy pine air but also stakes claim to a technology that replicates the phytoncides (airborne chemicals produced by plants) credited with lowering a person's stress hormones during forest bathing (that's walking in the woods to you and me). Whether it's viable or not, I love the idea of spraying on a sensory supplement each morning. Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to find a bottle of my favourite childhood smell: the cement and fresh air trapped in my dad's clothes when he got home from work. However Moncler Pour Femme, from £76 for 60ml , is awhiff ofcold air and comes pretty close thanks to apowdery snow accord. It dries down to a wearable, sweet-floral heart and woody base (nothing like a building site but that's probably a good thing).