How The New Victoria’s Secret Show Confronts Its Past

Bogotá-based Melissa Valdés Duque based her collection on stretch marks and scars, using handmade crochet as a tool to portray the beauty left behind by life experiences that mark our bodies. “I grew up watching the women around me feel so ashamed of them, as if scars were meant to be hidden and put away, as if they were something to be embarrassed about,” Valdés says. “I explore scars and stretch marks from another perspective, as if they were routes on a map that make up a human, our stories that represent us and show up on our skin.” Tokyo-based designer Jen Fang, for her part, focused on the evolution of women’s bodies as they age. She molded pieces from her own body shape, creating voluminous, abstract garments that serve as a commentary on the shapeshifting experiences women go through. “I feel the most powerful way to show self-expression is by using my own body to tell this story which I believe was different from what Victoria’s Secret used to portray,” says Fang.