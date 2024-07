It’s early to call it, but we’re prepared to crown Sabrina Carpenter the soundtrack of summer 2024. The Short n’ Sweet singer has enjoyed back-to-back summer bops in the form of “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” — but only one of those anthems inspired this writer to embark on an olfactive journey of coffee-scented perfume. And while coffee seems like an unlikely ingredient outside of our morning cup of joe, think again. Smoky-sweet coffee accords have long been favored in the niche world of gourmand scents, but they have the potential to be mainstream, IMHO. (Carpenter’s very own fragrances are both textbook gourmands: Sweet Tooth has notes of marshmallow, bergamot, candied ginger, and coconut milk while Caramel Dream features sugared lemon, almond milk, caramelized amber, and cashmere wood.)