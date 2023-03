TikTok Says You Need A Signature Scent. Let Black Girls Smell Good Help You Find It

Taste is subjective. We like what we like, and we really hate what we don’t. But in a time when the influencer industry is booming, trends are being shaped by people with big platforms and even bigger opinions. Across social media, but especially on apps like TikTok and Instagram, influencers are leading market trends that subsequently affect our buying habits. I’m not immune to this either; there’s a reason why I currently own more than 20 different perfumes and perfume oils but only cycle between about five of them on a day to day basis. The rise of fragrance influencing on social media has given way to a culture of hyper-consumption, where we rush to buy what our favorite influencers suggest without even getting a whiff of the fragrance first.