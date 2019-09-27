6 Fragrances For When You Just Want To Smell Like Fall

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting colder, and America is running out of White Claw, which can only mean one thing: Summer is all but over, its warm, lazy weekends and endless possibilities washed away like so many smashed seltzer cans headed to go live on Trash Island as we speak.
That's good news for those of us who've been chomping at the bit to throw on a turtleneck since mid-August — but for everyone who's planning to post a #TBT beach photo to the grid every week until next June, it's time to choke down the tepid Pumpkin Spice Latte of life. Lean into a season that swaps out watermelon margaritas for mulled wine, fresh flowers for fallen leaves, and summer Fridays for... well, no summer Fridays.
Whether you're already dreaming of haunted hayrides and pumpkin-patch selfies or still dragging your feet through the end of September, start the season right with a fragrance that smells like the romanticized ideal of fall. Ahead, six olfactory odes to leather-jacket season, 15th-century libraries, and the first day of school...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.