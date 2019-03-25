Whole Foods has changed over the past couple of years — and for the better. After being purchased by Amazon in 2017, the natural-centric grocery store formerly known as Whole Paycheck has become much more wallet-friendly, with additional deals for Amazon Prime members.
Now, the market is proving its once-bougie reputation to be even more outdated with its upcoming Beauty Week event, a store-wide sale slated to run from Wednesday, March 27, to Tuesday, April 2. The deals are major: Prices on the store's entire stash of makeup, facial care, hair care, nail polish, perfume, and makeup brushes will be slashed by 25% during that time, plus an additional 10% off for Prime members. That means discounts on brands that rarely go on sale, like Dr. Hauschka, and those we can’t live without (Weleda all day, every day).
As if that weren't enough, there’s another perk in the works: Limited-edition handmade ikat Queen Alaffia makeup bags stuffed with about $100 in goodies are up for grabs for a mere twenty spot, while supplies last. Whole Paycheck? More like mere milk money. See nine ways to save, ahead.
