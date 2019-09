Whole Foods Is Giving Away $100 Worth Of Clean Beauty Products For Free Tomorrow

If you like to bang out your grocery shopping early Saturday morning to beat the rush at Whole Foods before yoga class, this weekend's trip will make you grateful for your inability to sleep in. That's because on Saturday, March 30th, at select major Whole Foods Market locations across the country, shoppers will be gifted a swag bag stocked with some of the store's best-selling beauty products, valued at more than $100 — for free. There's just one thing you need to do to unlock the deal: recycle.