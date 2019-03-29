Whole Foods Is Giving Away $100 Worth Of Clean Beauty Products For Free Tomorrow

If you like to bang out your grocery shopping early Saturday morning to beat the rush at Whole Foods before yoga class, this weekend's trip will make you grateful for your inability to sleep in. That's because on Saturday, March 30th, at select major Whole Foods Market locations across the country, shoppers will be gifted a swag bag stocked with some of the store's best-selling beauty products, valued at more than $100 — for free. There's just one thing you need to do to unlock the deal: recycle.
As part of the retailer's fifth annual Beauty Week, it's presenting the first-ever Whole Foods Market Better Beauty Swap event, where you can walk into participating stores — the Tribeca location in NYC, Lakeview in Chicago, Philly Center City, Potrero Hill in San Francisco, or Playa Vista in LA — and recycle any old, used beauty product in exchange for a ton of new non-toxic (and did we mention free?) ones.
Here's the deal: If you're one of the first 200 customers to arrive when doors open at 8 a.m. local time, and you bring an empty beauty or body-care product (anything from a crusty tube of mascara to an empty bottle of face wash), you'll be able to trade it for one of two limited-edition Whole Foods Market Beauty Bags.
We'll be the first to tell you — these bags are worth any sleep sacrifices required. The All Day Beautiful Bag comes with 14 goodies, including a Burt’s Bees liquid lipstick, Weleda face cream, Mineral Fusion's Volumizing mascara, and a mini bottle of the classic Thayer's witch-hazel toner — just to name a few.
The second option — called the Self Care Sunday Bag — is slightly different, but also includes 14 products from clean brands and rings in at over $100 total. The goodies in this one include, but aren't limited to, Alba Botanica's Hawaiian Papaya Enzyme mask, Derma E vitamin C serum, Acure Organics' night oil with blue tansy, and the regularly-$30 Dr. Hauschka cream cleanser.
To make the deal even sweeter, the swap is a win-win all around, as Whole Foods will be consciously recycling all the empty containers in partnership with TerraCycle, a global leader in hard-to-recycle materials.
Remember, only the first 200 customers who make it to a participating brick-and-mortar Whole Foods Market location with an empty product to trade in will receive a free Whole Foods Beauty Bag — either option, while supplies last. But if you miss the sure-to-be-short window, there's still a chance to get a curated 14-piece goodie bag: Both will be available for purchase at Whole Foods stores nationwide (not just the five participating locations) for just $20, beginning today, March 29, until they sell out.
Honestly, if this whole deal doesn't make you want to become a routine Whole Foods shopper (and possibly a Saturday-morning yogi), we don't know what will.
