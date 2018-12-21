10 Beauty Products Everyone Bought At Whole Foods In 2018

We can't tell you the number of hours (or the amount of money) we've spent at Whole Foods Market this year and — honestly — we think it's best if we didn't know the exact numbers. But of all our time spent perusing the aisles of the grocery store/wellness chain, we've experienced very little buyer's remorse, especially when it comes to our finds from the beauty aisle.
The retailer is home to a world of skin, hair, and makeup products for the ingredient-conscious. It's a dangerous place for those of us who have a habit of buying products that aren't on the list because every time we walk out with a new body wash or serum from the beauty section in Whole Foods, we discover a new favorite. And it seems like we're not the only ones with this
problem habit.
We got an exclusive look at the best-selling beauty products at Whole Foods this year, and the elite list includes all-purpose creams we'd buy in bulk if we could, brightening serums that make your skin look revived, and a cult-favorite lip balm we have way too many tubes of. Ahead, check out the products shoppers loved most this year.
