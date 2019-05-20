Between excess plastic packaging and all-too-common nonbiodegradable formulas, the beauty industry hasn't always exactly been the shining example of environmental friendliness. But the good news is, thanks to louder-than-ever consumer demands and a growing general sense of awareness, more and more brands are hopping on the clean-beauty bandwagon and setting new standards when it comes to sustainability. (In addition, of course, to the ones that have been doing it all along.)
The only issue is, clean beauty is often pretty expensive. Sourcing responsible — and still effective — materials and ingredients can, unfortunately, be costly. But as sustainable beauty is becoming more and more commonplace, so too is it becoming more affordable. (Just take a walk down your drugstore beauty aisle if you need convincing.)
And if you're looking to make your routine a little greener this spring, but don't necessarily want to cash out half your paycheck in the process, you've come to the right place. Ahead, check out our favorite wallet- (and planet-) friendly beauty buys that are keeping our top shelves in top shape. From reef-friendly Alba Botanica sunscreens made with botanical ingredients to bar-soap-like solid moisturizers that don't require any packaging, click through to see just how easy it is being green this spring.