Instagram’s Favorite Olive Oil Is Now Available In Cleanser Form

This particular collaboration — Circumference's second, after the October 2020 launch of the Active Restorative Moisturizing Cream , which features leftover grape leaves and vines (also found in the new cleanser) from sustainable Long Island winery Bedell Cellars — was a natural fit, both in formula and interpersonally. "Olive leaf extract is an incredibly special ingredient, packed with rich bioactive compounds that help reduce inflammation and redness and antioxidants that help protect your skin from exposure to harmful free radicals, and has been celebrated for centuries," says Kim, the brand's CEO. "We’ve been big fans of Brightland’s olive oils for some time now, so when we started to explore sourcing olive leaves, we immediately contacted Aishwarya Iyer, the founder and CEO. We actually had a number of mutual friends and it turns out she was a fan of our brand as well, so it made for a really exciting conversation."