Besides the foods involved in the Mediterranean diet, the framework for the diet could be good long-term because it's not a traditional "diet" with rigid rules, Pike says. "This style of eating follows a sort of 'eat more of this' and 'less of that' protocol," she says. Unlike most trendy diets with complicated rules, the Mediterranean diet is "based on simple tenets of healthy eating — like eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and lean proteins — that have been long understood and accepted," she says. Simply choosing to add more of these foods into your diet is way easier and better for you than restricting.