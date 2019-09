In the year or so since the ketogenic diet has popped off, some companies have started marketing supplements and foods as "keto fuel" or "ketone-boosting." But many of these claims can be misleading , or at least exaggerated. Without truly adhering to a ketogenic diet (which, again, is super rigid), it's unlikely that you'd enter a state of ketosis through a supplement alone. Not to mention, if you plan to attempt the ketogenic diet, or take any "keto supplements," you should talk to your doctor or healthcare provider first.