Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Hangover Cures
What To Drink When You're Hungover
by
Cory Stieg
More from Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Yoga
These Are The Best Outdoor Yoga Classes In New York City
Cory Stieg
17 hours ago
Body
What It Means If Hot Tubs Give You A Rash
Cory Stieg
18 hours ago
Marijuana & Culture
Can You Pack CBD Products In Your Carry-On Bag?
Cory Stieg
23 hours ago
Diet & Nutrition
Is Your Spiked Seltzer Really "Healthy"?
At a time when the Aperol Spritz's merit is up for debate, and rosé is basically dead, you might be looking for an alternative refreshing alcoholic drink
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Can Essential Oils Help Soothe Itchy Bug Bites?
'Tis the season to be decorated with bug bites and constantly fighting an itch. From mosquitos to horse flies, noseeums to ticks, bug bites can be
by
Cory Stieg
Spirit
Victoria Beckham's Moon Water May Not Be As Magical As It So...
At a recent stay at a posh med spa in Tegernsee, Germany, Victoria Beckham drank a bottle of "full moon water," and shared a photo of it on her Instagram
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The No-Equipment Workout You Can Do In A Hotel Room
Staying in a fancy hotel room often means you have access to luxuries that you don't always have at home, such as a TV with cable or a bath big enough to
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Meghan Markle Gave Birth In A Hospital After All
According to a birth certificate released today, Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie Harrison at Portland Hospital in Westminster, not at Frogmore Cottage,
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Hate Drinking Water? There's An App For That
In the year 2019, we need smartphone apps to remind us to breathe, eat, and — you guessed it — drink the fluid that makes up 60% of our bodies: water.
by
Cory Stieg
How To Sweat Less Guide
How To Make Butt Sweat More Comfortable In The Summer
At any given moment in the summer months, many of us may have a small river of sweat trickling down our backsides. Although it might be something you try
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
Hate Meditating? Try Turning On Music Instead
There's a common misconception that meditation is all about sitting in absolute silence and breathing. or loudly chanting om. While there is often a lot
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Why Pathetic Little Foot Blisters Hurt So Badly & How To Find Relief
Back when I was a ballet dancer, wearing pointe shoes all day would do a number on my feet. Each blister that sprouted on my toes or heels became a
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To Great Sleep
Pink Noise: The Key To A Better Night's Rest?
If you're a millennial who's drawn to pink, and you're also someone who's tried many sleep products in an effort to get better ZZZs, then you're likely
by
Cory Stieg
Body
How Maternity Belts Can Make Pregnancy More Comfortable
Carrying around a weighted orb on your pelvis for close to a year can take a lot out of you. Along with all the other bodily changes that occur during
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To Great Sleep
Why You Always Have To Pee Right When You Fall Asleep
Your guided meditation comes to a close. Your body sinks into your mattress. Your eyelids feel heavy. After the longest day ever, you're finally falling
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
7 Running Jackets That Can Survive Spring Showers
What's a way to make running a little bit more challenging? Just add water. While some people enjoy the cooling mist of rain during a run, other people
by
Cory Stieg
Spirit
7 Healing Morning Rituals That Will Help You Set An Intention For...
Having a "morning ritual" sounds great, but also unachievable, like drinking fresh-pressed celery juice every morning or meditating without your phone.
by
Cory Stieg
Relationship Advice
How To Improve Your Relationship With Your Mom
This Sunday is Mother's Day, and although it's meant to be a day to celebrate your bond with your mother, the day might not feel all gifts and greeting
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Before There Was Keto, The Leptin Diet Was Huge
In the early 2000s, a trendy diet came on the scene that promised to help people "get more energy from less food." It was called "the leptin diet," and
by
Cory Stieg
Health News
How To Stop Ticks — The Tiniest, Meanest Monsters Ever — From Rui...
Ticks are disease-carrying, blood-sucking, undercover jerks that live to make your outdoor activities miserable. While that might sound a touch dramatic,
by
Cory Stieg
Running
How Pre-Run Meals Can Make Or Break Your Workout
While many runners daydream about what they're going to devour post-workout, the food that you put into your body before a run, jog, or race is worth
by
Cory Stieg
Alcohol & Culture
How To Stop Blacking Out When You Drink Alcohol
Nobody really goes out with the intention of getting blackout drunk, it usually just happens accidentally. One moment you're politely enjoying your second
by
Cory Stieg
Arm Workouts
How To Work Your Arms Without Picking Up A Weight
When most of us think about arm workouts, our minds go to hardcore weight machines, dumbbells, or resistance bands. Don't get us wrong, there are plenty
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Megan Fairchild On C-Section Guilt, Perfectionism & Returning To ...
Until she gave birth, Megan Fairchild always felt like the master of her own body. "I can get my body to do anything," the New York City Ballet principal
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Here's What CoolSculpting Actually Does To Your Body
As the story goes, the Instagram-famous, Kardashian and Real Housewife-approved plastic surgery treatment cryolipolysis was invented almost accidentally.
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Doctors Are Now Transplanting Poop — & It's Saving Lives
It's tough to have a conversation about fecal transplants without having some very vibrant imagery pop into your head. It sounds like something the Goop
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
How Important Is Diet When Treating Endometriosis?
Perhaps one of the most frustrating things about having endometriosis — besides the debilitating cramps and long periods — is knowing that there's no
by
Cory Stieg
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Ab Challenge Will Help You Build A Stronger Core
When it comes to ab workouts, it often feels like you have three options: take a pricey Pilates reformer class, suffer in a plank for minutes straight, or
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Why You Should Probably Eat Before A Morning Workout
Whether or not you consider yourself a Morning Person, there are some undeniable benefits of working out in the morning. An a.m. workout can help you
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
What Makes A Carb "Good"?
From potatoes to pizza, most of us can agree that carbs are damn good. Carbohydrates not only taste delicious, but they also have the crucial role of
by
Cory Stieg
