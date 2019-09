This Buzzy Brand Wants To Save The Ocean — & Your Skin-Care Routine

We are in the midst of an environmental crisis, and if the facts, the photos, and Leonardo DiCaprio's strong urgings aren't enough to convince you to do something, One Ocean Beauty , a buzzy new skin-care brand, is happy to put in the work for you. In fact, they already have: While most brands promise to donate a portion of sales to non-profit organizations, One Ocean Beauty went ahead and donated $250,000 to Oceana before it even launched, effectively helping to both save the oceans and prove to shoppers that it is not messing around when it comes to its long-term financial support of the world's biggest ocean conservation and advocacy organization.