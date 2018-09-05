10 Innovative Indie Beauty Brands To Watch This Fall

Even if you were the first of your friends to rave about Drunk Elephant's Babyfacial, and the only one to know the correct pronunciation of Glossier back in 2016, you still might be behind in the world of indie beauty — and we can't blame you. It's hard enough to keep your finger on the pulse of what's new at Sephora or Ulta Beauty, but a tiny brand churning out essential oils in its kitchen? It's bound to fly well below anyone's radar.
But all brands, up-and-coming and chain store sellouts, have to start somewhere. And this season, there are more than a few low-key indie labels that are filling gaps in the current beauty space. From the herbal remedy oil born out of a ceramic chicken bowl in Australia, to a non-toxic lipstick made from superfoods, we've rounded up 10 of the coolest new indie brands out there, ahead.
