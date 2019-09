10 Innovative Indie Beauty Brands To Watch This Fall

Even if you were the first of your friends to rave about Drunk Elephant's Babyfacial , and the only one to know the correct pronunciation of Glossier back in 2016, you still might be behind in the world of indie beauty — and we can't blame you. It's hard enough to keep your finger on the pulse of what's new at Sephora or Ulta Beauty , but a tiny brand churning out essential oils in its kitchen? It's bound to fly well below anyone's radar.