Glossier's Latest Launch Is Basically A Tide Pen For Your Zits

Launching tomorrow, September 6, on Glossier 's website, the Zit Stick is the answer to all of — or at least one of — those times you wished you had the equivalent of a Tide to Go pen for more of life's little... spills (drunk texts, hooking up with an ex, breakouts, accidentally replying "You too!" to the airport employee who tells you to have a nice flight). The treatment, which will sell for $14, incorporates benzoyl peroxide , tea tree oil, and a slightly gentler derivative of salicylic acid , called capryloyl salicylic acid, all very nice, very reliable tried-and-true acne-fighting ingredients that you can find in countless spot treatments at varying price points at several points of sale near you.