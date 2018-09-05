Glossier's Latest Launch Is Basically A Tide Pen For Your Zits

So what makes the Zit Stick different from other similar products on the market, aside from its resemblance to every red-blooded American's favorite on-the-go stain remover, is how well it layers over and under makeup. The unique antimicrobial steel-tip applicator features three little rollerballs, which glide onto skin without disrupting whatever is already on it. A few twists of the stick, which yields a satisfying "click," and you're ready to roll on a thin layer of the quick-drying translucent formula; ideal for midday moments of panic, it won't smear or wipe off the concealer you obviously already used to cover that zit.