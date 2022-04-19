In the past few years, I have given and received from my groups feverishly. A brand new bike obtained from a neighbor within 24 hours of mine being stolen. Bags of clothes purged. And then, the beauty products: from bottles of SK-II to Biologique Recherche, OPI nail polish to Drunk Elephant luxury face oil, and hair sprays to body lotions I was thrilled to try, it dawned on me that Buy Nothing groups may be one of the best ways to combat the beauty industry's waste problem. For anyone concerned with the hygiene of it all, I once received a bag containing hundreds of dollars worth of Yves Saint Laurent and MAC lipsticks. Most were unopened and unused, but for those the previous owner had tested, she’d cut the tops off and included some extra alcohol wipes. And when things don’t work for me? I sanitize the products and regift them back to my group.