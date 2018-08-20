ColourPop's Sister Brand Is Launching Skin Care — & It's All Under-$15

Since the controversial news around Deciem, we've been waiting for another brand to realize the power of mixing high-quality ingredients, dermatologist-approved formulas, and a luxurious feel all at a low price point — and now it's here. Fourth Ray Beauty, which launches August 23, comes to us as Colourpop's skin-care sister brand, with high-end formulas at drugstore prices.
"We saw a wide space for opportunity to play in the luxury skin-care realm," Heather Gottlieb, the director of product development at Fourth Ray Beauty, says. "Really our top priority was to develop clean but effective skin care, focusing on performance ingredients as well as an ingredient list that you don't have to be a chemist to understand."
Rather than spout off a list of unpronounceable chemical ingredients, Fourth Ray flaunts efficacious natural ingredients in its formulas. You'll spot lychee and jojoba, which are known for their natural moisturizing abilities, as well as ginseng and willow bark, which exfoliate and fight acne. And to answer your next question: Yes, all of Fourth Ray products are 100% cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and synthetic fragrance-free.
But the best part might be that everything is super affordable, with no single product costing more than $15. Gottlieb says that was made possible because everything is done under just one roof thanks to Seed Beauty, the California-based company behind Fourth Ray, ColourPop and Kylie Cosmetics. "We’re able to control every aspect of the development process, and being direct to consumer also helps cut our costs," she says.
Click through to learn more about five standout products from Fourth Ray Beauty — and why this is a skin-care brand to watch.